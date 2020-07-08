Another hot day in is on tap for Phoenix.
Temps will start out in the 80's and then climb to around 110 later on today.
Plan on a sunny and dry day.
The heat will increase as we get into the rest of the week.
By Friday our highs will increase to 113 degrees with sunny and dry conditions.
Be sure to take it easy outside and drink plenty of water.
The weekend is even worse with high pressure strengthening overhead.
This will bring the heat on and crank up our highs to around 115 on Saturday and 116 on Sunday.
These temps will be the hottest we've seen so far this year.
Use caution in this extreme heat.