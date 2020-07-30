A VERY hot day is ahead in the Phoenix Metro.
Plan on temps starting out very warm this morning in the 90's.
Temps will climb to 116 degrees later today.
This is dangerous heat so be sure to use caution.
The extreme heat will continue for Friday with temps once again climbing to 116 degrees in the afternoon.
We will remain dry heading into the weekend. Temps will a little bit for the weekend with highs hovering around 112 degrees.
Next week is hot, but not as aggressive.
We stay dry and sunny with temps right around 110-112 degrees in Phoenix.