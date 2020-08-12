Strong high pressure over Arizona is keeping us hot and dry.
Excessive Heat Warning is in effect now through Monday for Maricopa, Mohave, La Paz, Pinal counties and portions of Yavapai, Gila, and Pima counties. At the Grand Canyon the warning is in place below 5000 ft.
Heat Advisory if in effect now through Monday for Portions of Gila county.
Above normal temperatures and dry conditions remain in place for the lower deserts of Arizona. The temperatures will range between 108-118 degrees all week long.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across Eastern Arizona and Southern Arizona the next few days.
It's not out of the question that a few outflows could make it into the Valley, bringing either blowing dust or an isolated storm to out lying area of the Valley.
Western Arizona, sorry you are dry and hot too. Expect temperatures above normal and no rain.