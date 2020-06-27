Fire danger remains high across Arizona, until we get some decent rain from the monsoon, which isn't expected to happen over the next seven days.
Winds will be especially gusty Sunday and Monday statewide, so Red Flag Warnings have been issued for almost all of Arizona both days.
Today, a shortwave disturbance passing through the state is producing clouds around the Valley during the morning hours, but clouds should clear up this afternoon.
Some isolated, dry t'storms are possible this afternoon and evening near Flagstaff and towards the White Mountains, as well as southeast Arizona.
A trough digging south from the Pacific northwest will create a tightening pressure gradient Sunday and Monday.
This will be the driving force behind wind southwest gusts of 25 to 30 mph in the Valley and 40 to 50 mph in the mountains.
While this system isn't expected to bring moisture, as relative humidity levels will be below 15 percent, it will usher in some cooler air.
Valley temps will then take a tumble through Tuesday, with highs in the upper 90s in the forecast for that day.
Today in Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies with breezy afternoon and evening winds. The high will be 107.
For Sunday, look for a sunny and breezy day with a low of 81 and a high of 105.
Looking ahead to next weekend, some forecast models are indicating high pressure will set up between Texas and New Mexico and will potentially import some monsoon moisture from the south into Arizona.