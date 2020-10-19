Are you enjoying it? We’re finished with the last 100 of the year and now we can concentrate on some cooler weather. And although the weather is cooling off this week, we’re still going to be running about 10 degrees above normal so we need to cool off even more. A late weekend storm into early next week is going to bring us a slight chance for rain, something we haven’t seen in most areas on a couple of months. Right now it doesn’t look like the precipitation will be very heavy, but it will usher in some even cooler weather.
And while there is a chance for showers around the Valley, it looks like most of the moisture is headed east of us. Right now, some desert locations could see 1/10th of an inch of rain Sunday and Monday while some of the mountains in eastern Arizona may see a few inches of snow. It does seem like what moisture we get from this storm will mainly be in eastern and southeast Arizona. At least we’re starting to see some changes in the jet stream which we hope will tap into some winter moisture for the state.
High temperatures for the week will start off in the mid-90s and end up in the upper-80s by Friday. By the weekend, we could be looking at high temperatures in the 70s, especially on Sunday, as that fairly week system makes its way into the state.