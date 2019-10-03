A westerly flow in the upper atmosphere will continue to bring rather seasonal, dry weather to Arizona through the weekend. Temperatures will warm a bit, but pretty much stay at or just above average. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid-90s while on the weekend we’ll be a bit warmer than that.
No rain is in the forecast for the Valley into next week. However, we are seeing a ridge of high pressure building into the desert southwest. That could mean warmer temperatures and, eventually, a brief return of triple digit temperatures. However, we don’t have in the forecast and are cautiously optimistic we’ve see our last 100 this year. Right now we have Monday as the warmest day at 99 degrees.