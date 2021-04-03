We woke up Saturday morning in the mid-60s but quickly warmed to record-tying heat in the Valley with nothing but sunshine. We saw a high of 97 degrees, which ties the record set in 1943. Temperatures will remain high and potentially reach the 100s in parts of the lower deserts on Easter.
Statewide temps will be 15-20 degrees above normal on Sunday and Monday thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure.
A weather system passing through northern Arizona will bring slightly cooler temperatures, but the lower deserts will remain above normal and in the low 90s for most of the week. Breezy and windy conditions are likely to develop on Monday and Tuesday. No rain is expected for the next seven days.
In the mountains, highs will range from the low 70s to the upper 80s this weekend through Monday, then drop to the 60s and upper 70s for the rest of the week.
For Easter Sunday, the forecast calls for a high of 98 degrees. There is about a 50% chance that we could hit 100, depending on whether we get some high clouds that roll in or if the clouds hold off and sunshine allows the atmosphere to heat up a little more.
If we do hit 100, the National Weather Service reports this would be the third earliest 100-degree high for Phoenix ever recorded. On average, we typically hit our first 100 around May 2.