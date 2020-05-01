April first and we’re still dealing with triple digits temperatures. Friday is the 6th consecutive day of 100 or more. With a little luck, we’ll drop into the upper-90s for Saturday and Sunday, but pop right back to 100 degrees by early next week.
The reason for the is the ridge of high pressure that brought us the early season heat has shifted to the east and flattened out. That west to east flow of the jet stream, generally described as zonal, means we won’t have a lot of weather changes until the pattern starts to amplify again. So for the weekend, highs could slip into the upp-90s, still way above average, but as the ridge begins t redevelop next week, we’re right back into the hot stuff. By the middle and end of next week, conservatively, we should see highs around 105 degrees.
The April we just finished up was the 18th warmest on record, records that go back to 1896. The .08” of an inch of rain also made it the 55th driest April on record. The 30-day forecast for May calls for warmer than normal temps and little chance for rain. No surprise considering May is our 2nd driest month of the year.