A gradual cooling trend kicks off today as high pressure moves west away from Arizona, and a weather system tracks north of our state.
A fetch of high clouds from the southwest will push into the state throughout the day today, but no rain is expected.
Highs statewide will remain about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, but will be slightly cooler than yesterday.
In Phoenix today, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies, afternoon breezes and a high of 93.
The mountains will see highs range from the upper 60s to the low 80s with breezy conditions.
Skies will clear out for Monday and afternoon temperatures will drop a couple more degrees, with Metro Phoenix reaching the low 90s.
A trough moving through the Great Basin Tuesday and Wednesday will create gusty winds statewide, with winds of 30 to 40 mph possible in the mountains and 15 to 20 mph in the Valley.
There's a slim chance for isolated thunderstorms along the Arizona- Utah border, but in general, most of the state will remain dry.
Cooler air ushered into Arizona will allow afternoon highs to drop back to seasonal averages, with Metro Phoenix topping out at 89 Tuesday, 87 Wednesday, 85 Thursday and 86 Friday.
Lows will be in the 60s around the Valley.
By next weekend, afternoon highs will return to 90-degree territory.
No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.