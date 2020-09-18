A gradual cooling trend kicks off today across Arizona and into next week, with Valley highs expected to top out in the low 100s by Tuesday.
High pressure responsible for record heat in Phoenix the past two days is weakening as a trough moving through the Pacific Northwest today, tracks north of Arizona.
This set up will not only drop temperatures, but breezes at times will kick up both Friday and Saturday.
The strongest winds will arrive Saturday across northwest Arizona where a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued.
The mixing in our atmosphere will allow ozone levels to improve, so air quality will be in the moderate category around the Valley.
Meanwhile, smoke from wildfires to the west will still linger in the upper levels of our atmosphere, so hazy sunshine will hang around through at least Sunday around Arizona.
No rain is expected through the weekend, but another weak trough may produce an isolated storm in the mountains Monday through Tuesday.
Otherwise, look for dry conditions in the Valley over the next seven days with Phoenix highs around 106 today, 104 both Saturday and Sunday, then down to 103 Monday, with Tuesday being the coolest day at 102. Morning lows will range from the low 70s to around 80s degrees each morning.
Temperatures across the state will be a few degrees warmer than normal over the next seven days.