For the Sunday in the Valley, expect highs in the mid- to upper 90s, as the ridge of high pressure begins to weaken.
For the start of next week, a cooler storm system approaches Arizona, we’ll see high temps drop into the 80s Monday through Wednesday. There’s a slight chance for showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. But if we get any rain, it likely will be very light and very scattered.
By the end of next week, another high pressure system builds in and, once again, temperatures head back toward 100 degrees.
Weather fact: on average, Phoenix gets about 109 days with high temperatures of 100 or more each year.