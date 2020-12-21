The ridge of high pressure that brought us such a nice, warm day on Monday is weakening and moving off to the east. As a result, temperatures will start to come down. Also, a fast-moving and a rather weak storm will make a run through northern Arizona midweek. It will mostly be dry, so only a few rain and snow showers are expected in northern Arizona. But it will pump some colder air into the state, mainly in the north.
The dry trend is going to extend through Christmas at this point. On Tuesday in the Valley, highs will still be in the low 70s but will drop off to the upper-60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, Christmas Day, we’re forecasting a high of 70 with mostly sunny skies. Another weather disturbance toward the end of the holiday weekend will drop temperatures down again a few degrees. Highs by next Monday will be in the mid-60s.
It is interesting to note that more extended range forecasts are beginning to agree on a storm into Arizona during the last few days of the year. It could bring decent rain and snow. However, it’s too early to talk about time or amounts of rain/snow. Still, it’s out there. And perhaps we’ll end this dry year with a nice, wet storm.