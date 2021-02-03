The ridge of high pressure that brought us the nice, warm weather has released a couple of storm systems headed our way. The first, a mild cold front, will be pushing through the state today and tonight, bringing rather windy conditions to the mountains and some desert breezes. Some slightly cooler air will follow that in from Canada and drop temperatures for the low 80s we experienced on Tuesday.
Expect highs around 70 on Thursday and 68 on Friday. However, no rain is in the forecast for Phoenix. And for the weekend, we’ll start to warm things up just a little bit, returning to the low-to-mid 70s. So it will be a decent weather week for the golfers out at the TPC in Scottsdale playing in the Phoenix Open. No frost delays are expected.
We’re off to a decent start on our rain totals in 2021. With the January total of .68th of an inch, we were only about ¼” below normal. The big question is will Arizona stay in this, more or less, wetter pattern? The 30-day outlook for the rest of February shows we have equal chances to see somewhat normal temperatures. That’s good. However, southern Arizona, including Phoenix, has slipped into a potentially drier scenario, with northern Arizona maintaining equal chances for average snow. I guess if most hydrologists had their way, getting more snow but less rain wouldn’t be all that bad. Snowpack is just like water sitting behind a reservoir dam: it’s being stored in the lowest-tech way possible.
BTW---the two months of March and April, the long-term outlooks have us slipping back into the hotter and drier pattern. We’re hopeful that doesn’t evolve.