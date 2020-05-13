Today will be the coolest day of the week with temperature below normal for this time of year.
Highs today in Phoenix will top out around 91 degrees.
Plan on a breezy afternoon with sunny and dry conditions.
We will slowly see high pressure building into the region.
This will slowly bring our temperature up, with highs climb to 96 degrees by Friday.
The weekend looks even warming with high temperature climbing to around 100 by Saturday.
Sunday will be similar with sunny and dry conditions.
We will see temps start to back down the other way next week though, with highs back in the mid 90's by Monday.