Temperatures will fall a bit in Phoenix today.
Plan on a dry and sunny day ahead with a high of 95 degrees in Phoenix. We will see a breezy afternoon, too.
The "cooler" weather will continue as we get going into the middle of the week. Highs will bottom out Wednesday, reaching only 91 degrees.
The average high for Phoenix for this time of year if 94 degrees.
The mild weather won't stick around all week, though. We will see high pressure slowly start to build into the region again, bringing warmer temperatures.
Highs slowly climb back to 100 degrees in Phoenix for your weekend.
Plan on a sunny and dry weekend ahead.