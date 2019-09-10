Limited showers are pushing through the Valley this morning.
The best chance for rain is going to be north and east of the Phoenix Metro.
A weak trough is passing to the north and that is helping to spark rain and thunderstorms in the state.
This same system is also dragging 'cool' air into the state, helping to keep our temps well below normal for this time of the year.
Plan on a high temperature in Phoenix of around 94 degrees later today.
The cooler temps will stick around for Wednesday but plan on dry conditions.
We slowly warm up for the end of the week, with highs climbing to around 104 degrees.
The weekend looks dry with temps around 105 degrees for Saturday.
Have a great day!