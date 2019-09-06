Storms will be isolated in the high country this afternoon with sunshine for the Valley. Hot and humid today in Phoenix with a high of 108.
This weekend starts off sunny and dry for the Valley with a high of 108 Saturday and breezy winds. Storms increase in coverage for the mountains.
By Sunday, a trough tracking in from the northwest will draw moisture into Arizona from Mexico. This combo will drop temperatures and bring storm chances to the Valley at 40 percent, especially during the evening hours. The high for Phoenix Sunday is 102 with a low of 79.
Highs drop to the mid 90s for the first half of next week with storm chances continuing each day.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa County today.