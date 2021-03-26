TGIF! Look for a slight chance of rain today across the Valley. There's about a 30 percent chance of scattered, light showers mainly this afternoon. There's also a slight chance for thunderstorms in higher elevations likely north of the Valley. Overall, winds should be much lighter today. Look for a high in the Valley of just 66 degrees today.
In the high country, there's a chance for more snow today, with snow levels between 5000 and 6000 feet. 1-3 inches is likely for Flagstaff. In general, look for 1-4 inches above 5500 feet today.
High pressure will be building in strong as low pressure moves rapidly off to the east of Arizona on Saturday. High temperatures should quickly warm into the upper 70s Saturday and to the mid 80s on Sunday. That warming trend should continue next week with our first 90 degree day of the year possible on Monday.
Most of next week looks to be sunny, warm and breezy, with a bigger warmup possible toward the end of next week.
I'm breaking down today's rain and snow chances and your weekend forecast all morning on Good Morning Arizona.