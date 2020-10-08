Cooler temperatures are moving into Arizona, thanks to a series of weather systems set to impact the Western US in the coming days.
High pressure that's been the driving force behind record heat, will be shifting towards the southeast, in response to a low pressure system tracking from the Pacific across the Arizona- Mexico border Friday and Saturday.
Then, a trough moving from the Pacific Northwest through the Great Basin Saturday and Sunday will bring a reinforcing shot of somewhat cooler air into Arizona along with it.
While we won't see any rain in our state from the weather systems, we will have periods of breezy winds Friday through Sunday, especially across the mountains, where we could see gusts of up to 35 mph. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels will increase fire danger.
By early next week, high pressure will build again from the Eastern Pacific across the Western US and allow temperatures to rise again, but hopefully stay below triple-digit territory.
In Phoenix, today marks our 141st day of 2020 with temperatures at 100 or greater.
The current record for the most days at 100 or greater is 143, and that happened back in 1989.
Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with a low of 70 in Phoenix. For Friday, sunshine returns with a high of 99.
We'll see lows dip to the 60s this weekend with a high of 95 Saturday and 92 Sunday with generally clear skies.
The normal high for this time of the year 92 degrees.
Highs in the mountains will range from the 80s to 60s with lows in the 50s to 30s.
No rain is expected across the state for at least the next seven days.