Cooler temperatures are in the forecast this weekend as two weather systems impact Arizona.
The first one is an area of low pressure cut off from the main jet stream.
This weather feature will track from the coast of southern California and across the Arizona- Mexico border.
It's hard to tell how long this system will impact our temperatures, as forecast models usually have a tough time calculating the timing and track of cut-off lows.
Meanwhile, a storm tracking from the Pacific Northwest through the Great Basin will brush a cold front to the north of Arizona.
This weather feature will also kick up winds in the mountains, with west and southwest gusts of 30 mph possible, especially Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, it seems as if high pressure over the Eastern Pacific will track closer to Arizona and allow temperatures to rise to near
record-territory once again starting Tuesday.
This is all dependent on whether or not that cut-off low scoots out of our area.
If the low hangs out longer, we may have more clouds roll in, and that would keep temperatures below triple-digit territory.
As of right now, we're going with mid 90s for highs around the Valley this weekend, with the upper 90s on Monday and around 100 Tuesday through Friday.
Valley lows will dip into the 60s each morning.
For the mountains, the highest elevations will top out in the 60s, with highs in the 70s for Flagstaff and the 80s for places like Sedona.
Morning lows in the mountains will range from the 30s to the 50s.
As of this update, no rain is expected over the next seven days.
If you're keeping track, yesterday was day 142 with highs of 100 or greater for Metro Phoenix in 2020. One more day would tie the record of the most 100 degree days, which happened back in 1989.
The normal or average high for this time of year is 91.