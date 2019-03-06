A storm system is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to northern Arizona. It’s been a windy Wednesday as well, with wind gusts reaching 50 mph at Winslow and Williams. The rain will stay to the north of the Valley but we’ll see some localized breezes overnight.
Thursday we’ll start to see temperatures trend lower with a forecast high in the mid-70s. By Friday, we’re looking for breezy conditions and highs only in the 60s. Cooler than normal temperatures will prevail for the weekend as well.
Early next week, we have decent chances for rain beginning Monday afternoon into Wednesday. However, right now we’re not expecting a ton of rain, perhaps ½” an inch around metro Phoenix over the three days.