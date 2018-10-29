Above average temperatures again today with highs in the upper 80's. Our average high today is 83 degrees, get ready cooler weather is moving in.
A cold front will push through our state tomorrow, bringing breezy conditions for the Valley and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.
High of 78 on Halloween with trick-or-treating temps in the low 70s. No rain expected from this storm for the Valley, but slight chance of rain and light snow in high country.
Gusty winds expected to start today in Northern AZ and continue tomorrow as front pushes through.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
