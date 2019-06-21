A storm system passing to the north of Arizona is importing some slightly cooler air to much of the state. As a result, we’re expecting highs on Saturday in the deserts to be in the upper-90s, which is well below normal for this time of year. Sunday we should warm up to 101.
Next week as a ridge of high pressure builds to the east of Arizona, we’ll see a significant warm up. Monday thru Wednesday we’ll be in the range of 104-106 for highs. By next Friday, we could be dealing with 110 degrees.
No rain is in the forecast for the next 10 days but we are seeing some initial signs of monsoon formation.