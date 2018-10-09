Cooler than normal temperatures continue for the remainder of the week as low pressure system tracks out of Arizona.
Weather will be generally dry through at least most of Thursday before some remnant moisture from Hurricane Sergio and a trough of low pressure move into the area.
Rain chances begin for the Valley Thursday evening and linger through at least Saturday. Rain and storms are also possible for the high country during this period.
As of this update, it looks like most of the tropical moisture will stay south and east of Arizona, so we are not expecting a repeat of what Rosa brought. Estimated rainfall totals are between .10" and .50" from Thursday night through Saturday night.
Conditions look like they should dry out Sunday.
For Phoenix, look for mostly clear skies tonight with a low of 59. Sunshine and a high of 83 is expected Wednesday afternoon. Look for partly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of showers Thursday with a high of 82. Rain chances increase to 40 percent Friday with a high of 79, and drop to 30 percent Saturday with a high of 80. Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high of 82. The average high for this time of year is 91.
