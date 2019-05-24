A warming trend begins today in the wake of a low pressure system that brought cold temps statewide and snow to the high country.
With sunny skies and light winds, Valley highs will warm to the upper 80s Friday and the low 90s Saturday.
Another low pressure system associated with a trough will approach Arizona Sunday. This will kick up breezes and drop temperatures once more.
As the system moves into the state for Memorial Day Monday, it will usher in a reinforcing shot of cool air, allow daytime highs to drop about 15 to 20 degrees below normal statewide.
The Valley will stay sunny and dry, but the high country will see both rain and snow showers Monday.
Drying and a slight warming begins again Tuesday, but Valley highs will remain below normal through at least Thursday, topping out in the mid 90s.
For Phoenix today, look for sunny skies and a high of 88 with a low of 62. Sunny and warmer Saturday with a high of 93. A sunny and breezy day Sunday with a high of 87. Monday will be delightful with sunshine and a high of 81.