Mostly cloudy for much of today with much cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. 

Much cooler in the Valley. After yesterday’s record high of 115 degrees, we’ll top out closer to 104 today. 

About 20% chance of morning showers/thunderstorms. Slight chance again tonight and tomorrow night. 

Drier air will keep thunderstorms likely confined to the mountains for Thursday, Friday and Saturday with only a slim chance of any isolated Valley t-storms. 

High temperatures will remain between 104-106 for the next 7 days. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa and Pinal counties today.

