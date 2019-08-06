Mostly cloudy for much of today with much cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler in the Valley. After yesterday’s record high of 115 degrees, we’ll top out closer to 104 today.
About 20% chance of morning showers/thunderstorms. Slight chance again tonight and tomorrow night.
Drier air will keep thunderstorms likely confined to the mountains for Thursday, Friday and Saturday with only a slim chance of any isolated Valley t-storms.
High temperatures will remain between 104-106 for the next 7 days. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa and Pinal counties today.