Cooler temperatures are expected today as a weak disturbance brushes across northern Arizona.
While the Valley will stay sunny and dry, there's a slight chance of showers in the mountains.
Snow showers are possible between 6000 and 7000 feet this afternoon and evening.
Winds will become gusty this afternoon, statewide. The Valley will see winds out of the west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
The strongest winds will be in eastern and southeastern Arizona.
A Wind Advisory is in effect today for the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains for occasional wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
There's also a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in effect today for southeastern Arizona.
Afternoon highs today will be near normal for this time of the year. Metro Phoenix will see a high of 78, with highs ranging from the 50s to 60s in the mountains.
Breezy to windy conditions are expected each day next week, as a series of weather systems impact our state.
The strongest winds look to be Tuesday and Thursday.
Rain chances return to the Valley Tuesday and Wednesday at about 20 percent.
For the mountains, better chances of precipitation exist those days, with snow levels between 5000 and 6000 feet Tuesday and 4000 to 5000 feet Wednesday.
Snow accumulations from that Tuesday- Wednesday storm are expected to be between one to four inches in the mountains.
Temperatures should remain near or just below normal each day next week, with the coolest days for the Valley being Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.
Valley morning lows should dip to the 50s.