A warm and dry day for Sunday before a low pressure system brings cooler temps, gusty winds and a chance for rain with thunderstorms.
In the Valley, look for mostly sunny skies today with increasing clouds tonight and light breezes. The forecast high for Phoenix is 97 with a low of 71.
In the high country, winds will kick up today ahead of a system currently off the coast of southern California. As that storm tracks eastbound, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday, with rainfall totals ranging from two-tenths of an inch to a half-inch in the mountains of northern Arizona.
For the Valley, skies start off cloudy, with a chance of showers during the day Monday. As clouds clear and sunshine breaks through Monday afternoon, there's a chance of thunderstorms. There's also a good possibility that these storms may produce no rain and just lightning and gusty winds, which would increase fire danger.
Cooler air will be ushered into the state, with Valley highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday with a warm-up to the 90s by Thursday.
Triple-digit heat should stay out of the Valley for the next seven-days, although we'll come close on Friday with a high of 97.