A storm system passing to the north of Arizona will bring us cooler temperatures and some wind the next couple of days. In northern Arizona, a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory has been issued for tomorrow. With wind gusts approaching 50 mph, the fire danger will be high.
In the Valley, we’ll start to see temps drop tomorrow. Wednesday’s high will be in the low 90s and by Thursday we’ll be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Thursday will also be breezy around metro Phoenix. By Friday and Saturday, we’ll still see highs in the 80s but by Sunday will creep up to 90. That’s about average for this time of year.
No rain is in the long range, 14-day outlook.