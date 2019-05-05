Sunshine, late day breezy winds and warm temperatures will wrap up the weekend before a series of low pressure systems bring a cool down and showers to Arizona.
High pressure is in control of the weather pattern for one more day, with highs running about five degrees above normal for this time of the year.
A low pressure system in the Pacific will track towards Arizona Monday and into the state on Tuesday. This will usher in cooler air and drop afternoon highs. By Tuesday and into Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will develop across the high country.
As a trough sets up shop across the region, a series of disturbances will keep showers and storms in the forecast for the high country through Mother's Day weekend. There's only slim chances for showers right now in the Valley on Tuesday night, Thursday night and Friday, at 10 percent or less.
For Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies today and afternoon breezes with a high of 96 and a low of 65. A partly sunny day Monday with a high of 89 and a low of 63. Mostly sunny and cooler Tuesday with a high of 82.