Temperatures take a tumble today in the wake of a cold front that marched through Arizona yesterday.
Gusty winds produced by that front have eased up and will continue to do so throughout the day.
Statewide, look for sunny skies with afternoon highs about five to ten degrees cooler than where we were on Saturday.
In Phoenix today, we should hit a high of 71 with north winds of 5 to 15 mph and a low tomorrow morning of 45.
Heading into Monday, high pressure over the eastern Pacific will gradually build and create a bit of a warming trend.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with the Valley seeing highs around 80 degrees.
Another weather disturbance, similar to the one that moved in yesterday, will track through Arizona Wednesday evening through Thursday.
This will create breezy to windy conditions again, then drop temperatures heading into Thursday.
Despite the cooler air ushered in, Valley highs and morning lows will be near "normal" levels for this time of the year.
A slight chance for precipitation is possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for northeast Arizona.
Otherwise, the remainder of the state should stay pretty dry through the week.
Look for highs in Metro Phoenix at 77 Monday, 79 Tuesday, 81 Wednesday, then back down to the mid 70s for Thursday through Friday.
Morning lows will be in the 40s to near 50.