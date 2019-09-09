Time to celebrate! Temps are going to be below 100 degrees for your Monday!
A trough to the north is pulling in some cooler air into the state and displacing high pressure to the east.
There is some moisture associated with this system and it will help to spark some showers.
The best chance for rain in Phoenix will probably be Tuesday morning, but there a chance to see some showers later this afternoon.
Our "cool" temps will stick around for a few days with highs hovering around 95 on Wednesday.
High temps will return to the 100 mark by Thursday and increasing to 104 by Friday.
Have a great day!