A weather system tracking through Arizona today will produce gusty winds and cooler temperatures statewide.
There's also a chance of light snow showers in the White Mountains this afternoon and evening.
In the mountains, northwest wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible. In the Valley gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible.
Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger are in effect today for southeast Arizona, while Wind Advisories are in effect for western and southwestern Arizona.
Behind the trough and associated cold front, afternoon highs will take a tumble in comparison to Saturday.
Most communities will be five to ten degrees cooler than normal this afternoon, with the Valley hitting highs in the mid 60s.
Once this system moves out of Arizona, high pressure will briefly build back into the region, allowing temperatures to warm back up for Monday and Tuesday.
Highs around the Valley will range from the low 70s Monday to near 80 on Tuesday.
A low pressure system from the Pacific will then impact Arizona Wednesday.
This will bring the chance for showers in the Valley Wednesday evening, and a mix of rain and snow for the mountains.
Rain chances for Metro Phoenix Wednesday evening are at 50 percent right now, with a tenth of an inch of rain possible for the Valley.
Conditions will dry and cool down again for Thursday, with Valley highs hitting 70.
Another warming trend will kick off Friday as high pressure strengthens once more.
Some of the warmest temperatures of the year are possible heading into the new weekend, with highs reaching the low and mid 80s Friday through next Sunday.