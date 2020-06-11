The ridge of high pressure bringing us the hot weather is beginning to shift to the east. As it does, we’ll get one more day of very hot conditions on Friday before temperatures begin to moderate a bit for the weekend. No heat warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service however an ozone alert remains in effect for metro Phoenix thru Thursday evening and ozone levels could get into the unhealthful range.
Changes begin occurring tomorrow as a storm system approaches from the west. This storm is very dry, but strong enough that we’re going to see very windy conditions across northern Arizona on Friday. As a result of that, and the very dry weather, Red Flag Warnings have been issued for much of northern AZ on Friday as the fire danger will be high.
It will also be rather windy in central and southern portions of the state. That is going to hamper the work going on to limit the spread of several wildfires in the state. Saturday is also expected to be fairly windy and dry so firefighters are not going to get a break on winds for a couple of days.
We’re forecasting a high of 110 on Friday, dropping to 106 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. That’s a bit above average for this time of year. Then next week, temperatures will rise a bit and we’ll continue to see dry conditions.
We do have a chance to see thunderstorms in eastern Arizona on Saturday as the storm system moves through. But again, the storm is very dry so precipitation should be limited. BTW, the Arizona monsoon begins on Monday, June 15th.