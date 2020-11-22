A big cool down will hit Arizona, after a weekend of well above normal temperatures.
High pressure over Mexico has allowed afternoon highs across the state to rise 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
That will be the story again today, with Phoenix topping out at 84 degrees.
In the mountains north and east of the Valley, highs will range from the 60s to 70s.
High and mid-level clouds will continue to stream into the state from the southwest through Monday morning, but no rain is expected from those clouds.
Winds will kick up, especially across the high country Monday, as a shortwave trough digs southward into northern Arizona Monday night and Tuesday.
Moisture will be limited, so there's only slight chances of light precipitation for northeastern Arizona Monday.
Behind the system, cooler air will drop afternoon highs to near normal levels for late November.
The Valley will top out in the mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday, with the 50s and 60s for the mountains.
Thanksgiving Thursday into Friday, another shortwave will track into the state from the Pacific Northwest.
While most models agree this would be another relatively dry system, if it shifts farther south and west, we could see better chances for rain and snow in Arizona.
Right now, precipitation chances are at 20 percent for the mountains and less than 10 percent for the Valley.
We'll keep you posted in the coming days if that changes and impacts your holiday travel.
Otherwise, a reinforcing shot of cool air will drop temperatures more so, with Friday being the coolest day of the week.
We'll see highs in the upper 60s for the Valley Friday, with the 40s and 50s for the mountains.
Morning lows around Metro Phoenix will be in the 50s through Tuesday, then drop to the 40s for the remainder of the week.