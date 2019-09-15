For the start of the week, a low pressure system drops through the Pacific Northwest and will impact Arizona.
This will keep storm chances at 20 percent for the Valley, with the potential for more organized storms in the mountains, Monday into Tuesday morning.
The rest of the week looks pretty dry for the valley. The back to back storms will drop temperatures into the 90s for Monday and Tuesday.
We don't warm up much the rest of the week, temperatures will stay in the upper 90s to low 100s all the way through next weekend.