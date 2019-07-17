After a high of 115 yesterday, we will see the temperatures drop a bit Wednesday and later this week. Today's high was 106 - 9 degrees cooler than yesterday. The good news is we are starting to see the moisture increase which will give us a better chance for storms.
Highs will continue to drop just a hair for the end of the week, with high temps falling to 107 by Saturday.
We could see some blowing dust Wednesday, but we're keeping an eye on Sunday and next week. We are just a week out of the latest start of the Monsoon.
Stay tuned and stay cool!