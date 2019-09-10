Some limited areas received some rain today... There is still a slight chance of storms in the forecast, but most of the rain is happening around Eastern Arizona and up North.
This system is also dragging 'cool' air into the state, helping to keep our temps well below normal for this time of the year.
Plan on a high temperature in Phoenix of around 94 degrees later today.
Temperatures will stay below average thru Thursday, and then we will start to see warmer air arrive for the weekend. High on Saturday will be 106.