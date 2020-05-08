It was a nice start to our Friday, temps started out in the mid 70's. Highs today though will be about 10 degrees above average, we should be around 92 this time of year.
You will notice climbing dew points this weekend, and there maybe enough moisture to spark up a few isolated thunderstorms here in the valley. There is a better chance of storms in along the rim and southeast Arizona. Temperatures will stay near 100 thru the weekend. Our Mothers Day forecast calls for a high of 100, with partly sunny skies in the morning and clearing skies in the afternoon.
Next week, we'll finally see temperatures get closer to normal, meaning highs in the 90s. Highs on Tuesday will slip to 94 degrees, and down to 91 for Wednesday.
We should remain sunny and dry next week.
Happy Friday!