Another hot day on tap today, we will see highs around 105. Record on this date is 108, so luckily we probably won't hit that. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Warning that will last until 8 pm tonight and come to an end tomorrow.
Triple digit temperatures will stick around thru Saturday. On Mothers day we will see a slight chance for rain in the Valley, but the bulk of it looks like it will stay to the south and east of us.
Good news for next week - our high temps will get closer to normal, which is 92 degrees for this time of the year.
So far this Spring we have had 9 days above 100, we average 110 days above 100 in Phoenix.