A partly cloudy and pleasant day ahead for the Valley. We are seeing temperatures in the upper 70's which is above our average. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees.
A cold front move in tomorrow that will cool things down and also bring windy weather tomorrow across the state. No rain here in the valley but we will see some moisture up north.
The weekend looks dry with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday. A stronger storm system will arrive on Monday, with a 50 percent chance of rain. We will also see a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday with temps staying in the 60's thru Thursday.