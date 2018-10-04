Under partly cloudy skies, the Valley will warm to only 86 degrees this afternoon. That's well below the normal 93 degrees we'd typically see this time of year.
Unseasonably cool weather looks to stick around for at least the next 7 days. Tomorrow, look for sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s again. Saturday will be mainly dry during the day, but a cold front arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The fall storm will bring rain chances Saturday night through early Monday. Thunderstorms are possible too. Snow is even likely at the highest elevations of the high country, including the San Francisco Peaks.
The storm will also bring cooler temperatures, with highs only expected to reach the upper 70s both Sunday and Monday.
