We topped out at 100 degrees Thursday, just a smidge above the average of 99.
It will be a bit breezy Friday as a dry trough passes north of us. This will also cool us down a bit starting Friday.
Another system will approach for next week and that will up our rain chances.
All eyes are on Hurricane Lorena, which will weaken, but could bring us some much-needed rainfall.
We could see rain as early Sunday evening in Phoenix, but the better shot will be Monday and Tuesday.
We will see a big dip in temps too, with highs only in the low 90s as we start next week in Phoenix.
Monday marks the first day of fall. The autumnal equinox will be at 12:50 a.m. Arizona time (also known as Mountain Standard Time).
Have a great day!