Rain, snow, and much cooler temperatures are heading our way as another storm system impacts the state!
Look for dry conditions and mostly sunny skies to start in the Valley with rain chances increasing in the afternoon and evening. Light showers are possible in the deserts, but don’t expect this to be a big rain maker. Rain chances are about 50% tonight with a slight chance of lingering showers tomorrow.
While the rain doesn’t look to be impressive, our temperature drop sure is! Remember, Phoenix reached 99 degrees on Thursday and today we’ll be at 68. That’s a 30-degree temperature drop in 3 days!
The winds will be an issue again today across the state. Look for breezy to windy conditions in the Valley with gusts of 30 mph possible this afternoon. The winds will be cranking again in the High Country today with gusts up to 45 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon to 5pm for parts of northern Arizona including Flagstaff.
After a cool and windy day in the Valley, temps will drop even more for Monday with a high of only 63 expected. The average high for this time of year is 79.
In northern and eastern Arizona, snow will likely start falling this afternoon and evening and continue into tomorrow morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting at 5pm and will go until tomorrow morning with snow levels dropping to 4,500 feet tonight. Travel could be dicey tonight and tomorrow morning so it's probably best to leave earlier in the day if you are driving back to the Phoenix area.
As far as snowfall totals, Flagstaff and Pinetop-Lakeside could pick up 6-10” while Show Low could see anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Stick with Arizona’s Weather Authority throughout the day as the wet weather moves in!