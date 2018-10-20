We hit our first 90+ degree day of October, reaching 93 degrees here in Phoenix for your Saturday.
An area of low pressure off the coast of southern California draws moisture into the state late tonight and into Sunday.
Rain and storm chances for the Valley on Sunday will be around 30 percent.
For the high country, scattered storms are expected Sunday, with any snow confined to the highest elevations.
As the weather system slowly tracks to the northeast through Tuesday, storm chances are in the forecast each day for northern and eastern Arizona, but the Valley should stay dry after Sunday.
Significant rainfall for Metro Phoenix is not expected.
Conditions dry out for all of the state Wednesday.
In Phoenix, look for a low tonight of 69 with partly cloudy skies, and a high of 85 on Sunday. Storm chances on Sunday are right at 30 percent, and a 10 percent chances of rain on Monday. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 84. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s for the remainder of next week.
Still need to show air quality though..
