Another round of storms will move thru the valley this afternoon and evening as a low pressure system continues to pull up tropical moisture down south.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 8 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Thunderstorms will be capable of producing flooding rains, lightning, damaging winds and small hail. The best timing on storm activity will be this evening through early tomorrow morning for Metro Phoenix.
Rainfall totals around the Valley may range from .25" to .50". Higher amounts are possible where thunderstorms produce heavy downpours.
After that, things calm down a bit. The sun returns on Friday and will be with us thru Wednesday of next week. The great news is temperatures will also stay below average as well.