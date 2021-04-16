TGIF! Look for mild temperatures and lighter winds for your Friday in the Phoenix area.
A low pressure system will continue to sit to our north, bringing slightly more mild temperatures than we've seen so far this month. In fact, Thursday was the coolest day so far in the month of April with a high of just 82 degrees. The normal or average high for this time of year is 85 degrees.
We'll be close to that this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees. Winds should be lighter than the past few days, generally between 5-10 miles per hour in the Valley.
A weather system on Saturday and Sunday will give northern and eastern Arizona a chance to see some rain. There's even a very slight chance for an afternoon shower in the Valley Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s in the Valley until early next week when they increase to the low 90s.