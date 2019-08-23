After a few days of records and temperatures above 110 we will cool down below average this weekend.
There is enough moisture in the air to spark up a few storms in Southeast Arizona and along the rim. We could also see an outflow could spawn blowing dust or isolated storms here in the valley. Timing on that would be Friday evening through the morning hours on Saturday.
Dry air moves in again on Sunday and we will start to see that temperature climb once again. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday next week could reach 110.
So far this year, we have had 26 days with temperatures above 110. The record is 33, we are getting to close to that.
Enjoy the cooler temps this weekend,