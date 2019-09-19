Above average temperatures today, we should be around 99 today will hit highs around 102. It will be a bit breezy today and Friday as a dry trough passes north of us. This will also cool us down a bit starting Friday.
Another system will approach for next week and that will up our rain chances. All eyes are on Hurricane Lorena that will weaken, but could bring us some much needed rainfall. We could see rain as early Sunday evening in Phoenix, but the better shot will be Monday and Tuesday.
We will see a big dip in temps too, with highs only in the low 90's as we start next week in Phoenix.
Have a great day!