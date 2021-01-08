The run of warmer-than-average weather is coming to an end for a few days as the weekend approaches. A storm system moving in from the north will clip northeastern portions of Arizona beginning Saturday. With that, we’ll see rather windy and much cooler conditions in northern and eastern Arizona and a slight chance for a few light snow showers, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. The storm will move out of Arizona very quickly.
The result of that storm will be a rather breezy afternoon on Saturday with cooler temperatures this weekend in the Valley. Our forecast high for Saturday is in the upper-60s, while on Sunday, we’ll drop into the mid-60s. After that, the storm’s influence becomes minimal as another ridge of high pressure builds in from the Pacific. That will start warming us up next week.
Highs Monday and Tuesday will still be in the 60s. However, by Wednesday, we’ll be in the low-70s and by the end of next week, we’ll be pushing 75 degrees. No rain is in the metro Phoenix forecast in the long-range models taking us out two weeks. We need an overall shift of the weather pattern to get some rain and snow into the state. Since Oct. 1, the hydrologists' “water” year, Phoenix has only gotten 19% of its expected rainfall.